Booing incident: Akufo-Addo must reassess his popularity – Amoako Baah

Political Scientist, Dr. Amoako Baah

A Political Scientist, Dr. Amoako Baah has asked President Nana Akufo Addo to reassess his popularity after he was hooted at a public event in Accra.

A section of the patrons at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival held Saturday night at the Black Star Square jeered at President Akufo-Addo when he mounted the podium to deliver a speech.



The crowd which was mainly young men and women was heard chanting ‘away, away,’ as soon as the President was heard saying “the whole world is in Ghana today,”.



This left the President struggling to address the crowd.



Many have condemned the behavior of the crowd describing it as disrespectful.

However, speaking on the issue on Morning Starr on Starr FM, Dr. Amoako Baah said the incident should let the President know that he’s not as popular as he thinks hence he must up his game and relieve Ghanaians from economic hardship.



“He should use this to advise himself as to how angry Ghanaians are. For such an occasion to be turned into such a fiasco is very bad. If he has been listening to his handlers to tell him what he wants to hear, now, he should put his ears down and get others to tell him what is going on. He has to know his own popularity among his people. People are hungry, you go to this occasion in a convoy, why should you do that? The country is in hardship and yet you don’t behave in any way to let people know that you feel for them and that you’re in it with them. You continue doing business as usual”



Dr. Amoako Baah also took a swipe at the President’s handlers.



“It is just a sad occasion, this should never happen. It also goes to speak to the handlers of the President, how is this possible that this old man could be left on the stage all that time by himself? He’s talking they don’t mind him, they just booing him and nobody mounted the stage to interrupt the whole thing and give the President the chance to come back again and address them very quickly and get off the stage. Nothing happened, he stood there and he was talking but they didn’t mind him. He eventually raised his hands and walked off. Very sad, it also shows that the President is not able to gauge his own popularity.”