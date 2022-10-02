Booing of Akufo-Addo at Global Citizen Concert only a ‘tip of the iceberg’ – Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has described the booing of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo by some youth at the Global Citizens Concert in Accra as the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of the things to come.

According to him, the acute hardship in the country under the Akufo-Addo administration is making most of the citizens lack confidence in their leaders and that could be part of the reasons for the actions of the youth.



“When I saw this video, I said this is just a tip of the iceberg [there could be worse ones coming up] because people are not happy….nobody should sit anywhere and say people are happy…,” he said on Angel TV’s Anopa Bofo on Tuesday.



President Akufo-Addo received the shock of his life when some patrons of the Global Citizen Concert organized at the Black Star Square hooted at him for failing as President.



As the crowd chanted “Away!” the President delivered his speech without a hitch.



However, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has attributed it to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to them, the NDC wanted to use it to score “cheap political points.”

But the NDC has denied it outrightly.



According to the party, it did not have any hand in it.



The party said the incident reflects the “excruciating and frustrating times Ghanaians presently find themselves.”



In a press release signed by the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, NDC said it had no hand in the “embarrassment.”



Akpaloo who would want to engage in any blame game however argued it’s only a sign that the average Ghanaian who once admired President Akufo-Addo feels he has disappointed them.



“I have experienced it first hand after going down to woo people to join our political party, people will tell you point blank that they are fed up with the NPP and NDC, some have even decided not to vote again…,” he added.