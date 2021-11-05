Book on 'dreamers and dream interpreters' launched in Takoradi

Reverend Albert K. Oteng, Head Pastor of the Believers Summit Chapel is author of the book

Source: GNA

A book authored by Reverend Albert K. Oteng, Head Pastor of the Believers Summit Chapel at Essikado in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis (STMA), titled: “Where Do We Go From Here? The Prime Minister in Prison,” has been launched in Takoradi.

The 152-page book, which was published by STAINLESS DE-CLASS, was launched by Evangelist Micheal Wiredu who represented Mr Justice Amoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JUSTMOH Construction Limited, and dedicated to God by Reverend Fiifi Nelson and Reverend Anthony Asabil.



The book is a rare treasure embellished with great wisdom and understanding, sourced from the Word of God and ultimately serves as a roadmap for the achievement of one’s dream.



Drawing on decades of experience in life and ministry, the author skillfully draws out the undiluted wisdom that guaranteed the breakthrough of Joseph, one of the twelve (12) sons of the Patriarch Jacob who was imprisoned by King Pharaoh at that time and later brought to the Palace to become the Prime Minister.



The book focuses on two (2) categories of people: the dreamers and the interpreters and premised on the story of Joseph recorded in Genesis Chapters 39, 40 and 41 of the Bible as a master class of credence worth drawing inspiration from.



This exceptional material provides a master plan to readers, enabling them to take promising strides towards the fulfilment of their destiny.

Rev Albert K. Oteng said the COVID-19 pandemic has taken most lives, destroyed companies and left us unforgettable memories of pains and afflictions, not in the lives of just individuals but the world at large, however the Scripture said “all things work together for our good”.



He said “whatever we are going through as a company or individual was meant for our good and like it happened in the story of Joseph who was carrying a dream but had to go through prison before coming out to fulfil his dream, we have to endure all the pains, worries and loses hoping that our time of lifting would come”.



According to him, everybody in life want to get to somewhere in the future and hence, the book addresses the knowledge gap to getting there whether one is on the corporate ladder, middle-class status, rich or poor, or starting life or a pensioner or wherever one was within the sphere of life, the book has something to contribute to their life.



Rev Oteng expressed gratitude to his wife, Mrs Akua Agyapomaa Oteng, for believing in his calling and her great support in getting the book published.



Evangelist Wiredu who chaired the event said the book would be a useful resource for students, academia, practitioners, business owners, investors and professional advisors such as motivational speakers, life coaches and counsellors and said an important feature was how chapters were self-contained, and yet followed logically from one another.

He said with that approach, readers could choose a reading path appropriate to their own specific needs without a loss of continuity.



Mr Patrick Aboagye Kanga from the Volta River Authority (VRA) on his part, said taking a synopsis from the book, he realized that it was not solely meant for religious purposes but espouses on how one could be determined and aspired to go higher irrespective of where he/she belongs to in life.



He said the book has the inspiration to move or challenge the reader to pursue it and implored business owners, people with vision, employees, students and life beginners to go for copies to build or pursue their dreams.