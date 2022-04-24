0
#BookDayOnGMABC: Invest equally in books – Ghana Reads Initiative to Creative Arts Industry

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Executive Director of the Ghana Reads Initiative, Oswald Okaitei, has said that investment into the creative arts space should not be directed at improving the areas of movies and music only.

According to him, the fine art of writing has been ignored when it is as important as other aspects in the creative arts space.

Addressing the low quality of materials used in producing books in the local market which results in Ghanaians acquiring a taste for foreign novels, Oswald Okaitei said, “A lot of Ghanaians can come up with good books but how to receive funding for them is the problem. Yes, the books published locally may have unattractive covers but if writers and publishers receive funding for the books, they will deliver.”

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show on ‘World Book and Copyright Day’ with theme; ‘Read…so you never feel alone’, he stated, “When we talk about creative arts we only talk about movies and music but have we taken time to invest in the fine art of writing? We need to set our priorities right and know-how and where to invest.”

With huge investments made into books and publishing, the Executive Director of the Ghana Reads Initiative argues Ghana’s culture and tourism can largely be promoted through print.

