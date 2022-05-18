Bookworm season 5 ends in style

Kaylan Abeka Doku Abbew of Trinity School-Dansoman won in the lower primary competition

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Bookworm Reading Reality Show season 5 has ended on a very high note and in style at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in Accra.

The finalists, with sheer brilliance, endeared themselves to parents and guardians that thronged to the well-organized event on Sunday.



It was Kaylan Abeka Doku Abbew of Trinity School-Dansoman that emerged winner in the closely contested Lower Primary competition.



And for his exceptional brilliance, he received a Republic Investments Gift Voucher, laptop, Books and cases of Planet drinks.



The Upper Primary category saw Shanice Naa Sueley Adjei of Pearly Kids School- Teshie emerging tops, shrugging off stiff competition from her mates.



She also received a Republic Investments gift voucher, laptop, books and a case of Planet drinks.





The winners in a post-competition interview attributed their respective success story to the special interest they have developed in reading.



Founder and CEO of Bookworm Reading Reality Show Reverend Nelson Kofi Poku said “ It’s been good so far, thanks to parents and teachers of these wonderful pupils, of course, we can’t forget our sponsors for the support.



“We keep improving by the year, we are in the fifth year, this year's has been awesome, we started the prelims a few months and we are planning to extend it to other parts of the country, we are already in Kumasi.”



According to the Bookworm CEO, winners and finalist are billed for an opportunity to tour Dubai and exchange program opportunity in Canada(condition apply) which would be organized by the Bookworm Avenue Consult and supported by the parents soon.



The Bookworm Reading Reality Show is an initiative targeted at inculcating reading habits among children in basic schools and also train them to become news anchors on GNTV junior.



According to the project's CEO, Season 6 is set to roll out and all parents are encouraged to enrol their wards on the Bookworm competition.