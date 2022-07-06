Boost development for well-being of people – Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has implored traditional authorities in the Bono Region and residents outside the region to pool resources together to boost growth and development for the well-being of the people.

“Let us pool resources together to boost the development of the region by the provision of physical infrastructural projects needed by the communities to enhance their livelihoods and we must lead the processes,” he stressed.



The Dormaahene noted that it was time to make that unity of purpose pragmatic enough to fulfill the progress, growth, development, hopes and aspirations manifested in the provision of projects needed by the people to enhance their livelihoods.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, made the appeal when he was speaking at a grand durbar to climax ‘Meko Bono’ Home Coming and Festival which was on the theme 'Unifying Our People for Development through Tourism and Culture’ in Sunyani.



The week-long event was initiated and organized by the ‘Bonofie’ with the support and assistance of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Sunyani Traditional Council, Bono Regional Coordinating Council, Centre for National Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

A wholly Ghanaian but international event organisation promoting the socio-cultural and economic development of the Bono and Bono East regions, Osagyefo Baduurged traditional authorities to unify the people towards progress, growth and development to enable them to transform their communities and livelihoods.



He hinted that the Bonoman Development Fund would soon be launched to create jobs to support and assist the youth and tasked traditional authorities, residents within communities, those outside the two regions and those outside the country to support and assist to make its implementation a success and sustainable towards accelerated development.



The ‘Meko Bono’ Home Coming and Festival, Osagyefo Badu observed, had brought something new to the people of the region and declared “the festival is not going to remain in Sunyani but will spread through other parts of the two regions”.



Nana Ama Kwakye, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of ‘Bonofie’, indicated that the event would be rotated across towns in the regions so that no town was left out of the celebration.