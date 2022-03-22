Border closures have impoverished border residents – Sam George alleges

One of Ghana's land borders | File photo

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has indicated that the continuous closure of the land borders is to impose economic hardship on the border communities.

Speaking on GHOneTV Monday, the legislature said he cannot comprehend why the closure only prevent the movement of persons and allow traders to move about freely.



“The fact remains the fact, even when the land borders have remained closed for over two years, the closure does not mean it affects trades. The borders are open for trade, if you are bringing in goods or commodities or moving goods and commodities out the borders are open.



“The borders are closed to passenger traffic, so let’s be clear. Our ports have not been closed to commercial goods. So what you have actually done for the prolonged closure of the border is to impoverish the ordinary Ghanaian. Who is engaged in small-scale businesses,” he alleged.



He continued that “But, the Nigerians who are bringing in goods from Nigeria into Ghana are constantly going through your border without any check.”



There have been series of demonstrations by residents along the border towns with their Members of Parliament (MPs) demanding the reopening of the land borders for free movement.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to later this week announce measures aimed at lessening the current economic hardship which include reopening of the land borders.



A statement from the Ministry of Information said, the measures were outlined during the quarterly cabinet meeting held at Peduase Lodge-Aburi in the Eastern Region.



“In addition to the scheduled appraisal of the performance of the government programs, the cabinet also extensively discussed the impact of global economic difficulties on Ghana and the Ghanaian people.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo approved a number of far-reaching measures aimed at mitigating the depreciation of the cedi, ensuring expenditure discipline, and providing relief in the face of global hikes and inflation as well as ensuring that priority programs meant to grow the economy are protected,” the Ministry stated.