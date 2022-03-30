Border reopening: 'It was like going through another war in Notsie' - Volta NDC

James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Source: GNA

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has likened the reopening of the nation’s land borders to the exodus of people of Ewe descent from the oppressive city of Notsie.

He said akin to the historical account of the living conditions under King Agorkoli, the ruthless ruler King of Notsie, the people of the Volta Region had undergone two years of suffering following the closure of border crossings over the coronavirus pandemic, and commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for yielding to the pleas of the Party and the border communities.



President Akuffo Addo, who also chaired the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on March 27, declared all land borders opened, ending close to two years of restrictions that weighed heavily on border communities and cross-country businesses.



“It was like going through another war in Notsie. This is something we have been talking about for a long time just as our forefathers have done under King Agorkoli, our freedom has been granted after a long battle with the President.



“The oppression and the difficulties that people went through during the period was a very serious one. Lots of people lost their businesses, their education and their livelihoods because of this border closure,” Mr. Gunu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He said the reopening was a “big relief to our people, and we are thanking to the president for listening to us. It is better late than never, but in fact we have gone through hell.



The Regional Secretary also commended the efforts of the Former President John Dramani Mahama, and the minority in Parliament towards the collapse of the restrictions and said although the Nation was going through economic challenges, the border reopening would restore opportunities especially in the era of continental free trade.



“We need to celebrate, and encourage our people that at long last, life will come to normalcy again in the border communities,” he said.