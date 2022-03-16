Border towns collapsing; open them now – Minority to Government

One of Ghana's land borders | File photo

The Minority in Parliament is asking President Akufo-Addo to immediately reopen the country’s land borders closed as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Land borders have been closed since 2020 and killing all economic activities in border communities.



Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery has insisted the borders will only be opened it’s safe to do so.



But, speaking to the media in Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu argued that the government has no reason to keep borders still closed.



“Our call on President Akufo-Addo supported by his Minister for Health and Minister for Interior to take urgent practical steps for reopening of Ghana’s Land borders, to allow for free flow of persons and goods.

“Across ECOWAS and the rest of the world post COVID, though we are not out of the wounds yet. We want to see a return to normalcy with the movement of goods and service to our borders. Therefore, whatever proactive measures that need to be taken, there can be no justification for the continued closure of Ghana’s land borders,” the Minority Leader pleaded.



The Tamale South MP in a related development has asked the government to immediately reduce fees charged at the Kotoka International Airport for COVID-19 testing.



According to him, the advent of vaccines has ensured tests in many parts of the world do not cost more than $50.



Haruna Iddrisu is therefore demanding a reduction in the $100 fees charged foreigners and waving of the $50 for Ghanaians.