‘Borrow money to buy laptops to teach the kids’ – GES officer allegedly tells teachers

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: angelonline.com.gh

An officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), shocked teachers gathered for a workshop on new ways of teaching various subjects including Information, Communication Technology (ICT), when he reportedly advised them to go for loans to buy computers to teach their kids.

According to a former ICT teacher at the Akrofuom District Assembly Primary School in the Ashanti Region, this comment from the GES official came up when teachers went for a workshop on new ways of teaching ICT in schools.

Teacher Kwadwo who was a guest on the Kokoase segment of Angel Morning Show on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, said his colleague teachers insisted on knowing ways of teaching the course because they had no computers.

“That was when the GES officer at the workshop replied that we can go for loans to buy at least one laptop to teach the kids.…,” Teacher Kwadwo said.

A shocked Teacher Kwadwo who was also present at the workshop asked whether the GES official was indeed serious with his comment to which he responded “Don’t we even go for loans to acquire plots of land…?”

This and more, Teacher Kwadwo said contributed to him leading a campaign aimed at rescuing the nation’s education sector.

He was, however, dismissed in December 2021 for absenting himself from the classroom for 55 days without permission.

