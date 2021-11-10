Borrowing for only consumption bad – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for having nothing to show for the borrowings that the administration has engaged in over the past four and a half years in office.

He observed that the government is borrowing only for consumption hence, the inability to point to projects being funded from monies borrowed.



“They are borrowing for only consumption. Between 2016, GHS120 billion debt, you have taken us to 375 billion in four and a half years for only consumption,” he said.



He further told the government to up its game to deal with the hardship Ghanaians are saddled with at the moment.

Mr. Mahama said times are hard for Ghanaians.



The economy, in his view, is not doing well hence the hardships.



Speaking on TV XYZ, as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Mahama said “I think that this government has to sit up.”