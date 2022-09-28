Bortianor: NGO set to hold free medical screening

File Photo

The Senyo Tsagli Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has announced that it will be organizing a free health screening for the people of Bortiano.

The residents, including the young and aged, are expected to be screened for various ailments and given medication, while those diagnosed with serious health conditions will be counselled and referred to hospitals.



The event will form part of the foundation's corporate social responsibility and will be aimed at bringing quality healthcare to the doorsteps of the people of Bortiano.

The founder of the foundation, Mr. Senyo Tsagli, speaking to the media, indicated that the sustenance of a regular health education programme in the country, the regular intake of medicines subscribed by medical practitioners, and exercising the body must be something every Ghanaian must take seriously.



The event, per the schedule, will commence on Wednesday, 28th of September 2022, from 7:00 Am to 3:00 pm at Bortiano palace park.