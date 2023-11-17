Bosome Freho MP confirms being given ‘showdown’ by Ken Agyapong in parliament

Ken Agyapong refused to shake Bosome Freho MP Akwasi Boateng

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Darko Boateng has confirmed being picked on by his colleague representing the people of Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong during the presentation of the 2024 budget statement on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Akoma FM, Mr Boateng confirmed that Kennedy Agyapong who lost his presidential bid in the November 4 flagbearer contest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) refused his handshake and confronted him for supporting a different candidate in the contest.



He recounted running into a mini-meeting involving Ken Agyapong and other members of the Majority caucus including the MP for Sefwi Akontonmbra, Alex Tetteh whom he was seeking to engage over a matter when the incident occurred.



“When I arrived he (Alex Tetteh) was standing with Ken and others. I was bound to definitely greet him, he had gone for a contest and when I got there he was discussing with them about those he has helped and how they disappointed him and how he was going to respond.



"He was angry and even accused Alex, everyone was explaining their part, details of which I can’t disclose here.



“When I got there I extended my hand to greet him and he immediately coiled back when I extended my hand. I asked him Ken why and his response was that you people have campaigned and voted against me…” he narrated.

While admitting that he did not campaign for the candidature of the Assin Central MP in the contest, Mr Boateng refuted allegations that he attacked the person of Kennedy Agyapong or showed ingratitude after receiving help from him.



Background



Amidst the cheering and jeering during the 2024 Budget Presentation in Parliament, there was some uneasiness within the majority caucus.



The tension was highlighted when Kennedy Ohene Agyapong was captured by cameras engaged in what seemed like an open confrontation with some members of the caucus.



In the video shared by multiple news channels, Kennedy Agyapong who looked visibly irritated is seen refusing handshakes from some of his colleagues specifically the MP for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Boateng.

The Assin Central MP who lost the NPP flagbearer race to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was also seen gesturing his displeasure while some of his other colleagues sought to mediate the situation.



While his words were not audible, political watchers have linked the incident to the conduct of some Majority MPs during the lead-up to the party’s presidential primary of November 4, 2023.







Ahead of the congress, Kennedy Agyapong had accused some members of the party including MPs of mudslinging.



According to the official results declared by the Electoral Commission on November 4, Dr Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, whiles the fourth contender, Francis Addai-Nimoh got 781 votes.



Listen to Akwasi Darko Boateng confirm the issue in the interview below:







GA/SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



