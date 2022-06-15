1
Bosomefreho DCE declares himself dead

Wed, 15 Jun 2022

In the world we live in today, everything is possible as someone could declare himself dead while he is alive and healthy.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosomefreho in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Yaw Danso has declared himself dead.

This comes after Assembly Members in the district made complaints in the media that Mr. Danso has not been active in the office he holds.

According to the Assembly Members, the DCE has not been on top of issues in his quest to foot the forward match of the district.

Following the complaints, a journalist called Mr. Danso to ascertain the accuracy of the reports.

In response to a question posed by the reporter, the DCE responded "They (Assembly Members) say I'm nowhere to be found? ooh! I’m dead". Tell them I’m dead," He told the female reporter on the phone.

The said conversation has gone viral on social media.

