0
Menu
News

Bosomtwe: Six arrested as police foil Easter Monday robbery attack on Lake Road

Policecrest?resize=526%2C526&ssl=1 Ghana Police Service

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

At least six people were arrested when police in the Ashanti Region responded to a robbery attack near Lake Bosomtwe on Easter Monday (18 April 2022).

The incident occurred at about 7:30 pm, according to a statement from the Bosomtwe District Security Council (DISEC) on Tuesday.

The male suspects, some of whom wielded guns and other implements had blocked a section of the Abono stretch and were terrorizing holidaymakers who were returning from the Lake side.

They were however overpowered by the armed policemen who rushed to the scene. The six armed gang were arrested during the intelligence-led operation.

Police gave their names as Abubakar Sadique, 26, Kwaku Tawiah, 22, Boateng Charles, 20, Kussin Azannah, aka “50 Cent”, aged 41, and one Sulemana Safianu. A 17-year-old boy was part of the armed gang, the DISEC disclosed.

Asaase News gathers that a pump-action gun and motorbikes belonging to unsuspecting victims were retrieved from the suspects during the police operation.

District Chief Executive and Chairman of the Security Council Joseph Assuming says the six suspects have been detained assisting police investigations.

“The police are still investigating the case”, Assuming said. “They engaged in pickpocketing. Some of them were wielding guns but they were all overpowered but now the six persons are in police custody”.

The Security Council had set up a standing emergency services team to protect holidaymakers and other visitors to Lake Bosomtwe.

The tourist site has been one of the most preferred destinations for relaxation and tourism for residents in the Ashanti Region, especially during Easter celebrations.

The site has now reopened after it was shut down for nearly two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off