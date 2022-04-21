Bosomtwe: Six arrested as police foil Easter Monday robbery attack on Lake Road

Ghana Police Service

At least six people were arrested when police in the Ashanti Region responded to a robbery attack near Lake Bosomtwe on Easter Monday (18 April 2022).

The incident occurred at about 7:30 pm, according to a statement from the Bosomtwe District Security Council (DISEC) on Tuesday.



The male suspects, some of whom wielded guns and other implements had blocked a section of the Abono stretch and were terrorizing holidaymakers who were returning from the Lake side.



They were however overpowered by the armed policemen who rushed to the scene. The six armed gang were arrested during the intelligence-led operation.



Police gave their names as Abubakar Sadique, 26, Kwaku Tawiah, 22, Boateng Charles, 20, Kussin Azannah, aka “50 Cent”, aged 41, and one Sulemana Safianu. A 17-year-old boy was part of the armed gang, the DISEC disclosed.



Asaase News gathers that a pump-action gun and motorbikes belonging to unsuspecting victims were retrieved from the suspects during the police operation.

District Chief Executive and Chairman of the Security Council Joseph Assuming says the six suspects have been detained assisting police investigations.



“The police are still investigating the case”, Assuming said. “They engaged in pickpocketing. Some of them were wielding guns but they were all overpowered but now the six persons are in police custody”.



The Security Council had set up a standing emergency services team to protect holidaymakers and other visitors to Lake Bosomtwe.



The tourist site has been one of the most preferred destinations for relaxation and tourism for residents in the Ashanti Region, especially during Easter celebrations.



The site has now reopened after it was shut down for nearly two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.