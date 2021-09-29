Bosomtwi DCE gets 100% approval

Joseph Kwasi Asuming received unanimous approval

Joseph Kwasi Asuming, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the District Chief Executive position of the Bosomtwi District Assembly has received unanimous approval.

In a confirmation exercise held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Joseph Asuming enjoyed 100% approval from the assembly members in the district.



In a phone interview with GhanaWeb, an excited Asuming expressed gratitude to the assembly for expediting his approval.



He noted that the confidence expressed by the assembly is an indication of their trust in him; adding that he will not let them down.



He was particularly grateful to President Akufo-Addo for granting him another four years to serve as his representative in the district.



The legal practitioner promised to collaborate with the Member of Parliament for the Bosomtwi Constituency, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to bring development to the district.

“I feel excited to be retained but it's also another challenge for me to work hard and bring development to the district. Everything borders on team work so I’m going to work with my MP and the regional minister, assembly members and all relevant stakeholders to bring development to the district.



“One of the biggest challenges here which we have received assurances that it will be fixed is the road. Myself, the MP and regional minister and working on fixing the road so it’s one of the things I will be focusing on. We will improve the road network and also create employment opportunities here,” he said.



Lawyer Asuming was first elected as an Assembly Member for the Worakose Electoral Area in the Bosomtwe District in 1998 and served for twenty years and became the Presiding Member (PM) for the Bosomtwe District Assembly for 16 years from 2001-2017 thus making him the longest serving PM in Ghana.



He was appointed as the District Chief Executive President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo in May 2017.