Bossman Asare behaved like a footsoldier being controlled from the presidency - NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of the NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at Deputy Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bossman Asare following his response to former President John Dramani Mahama’s description of the 2020 polls as not credible.

Mr. Mahama had alleged that there were cases of ballot stuffing during the polls.



But at the Let the Citizens Know series held in Accra Monday afternoon (October 25), the EC described the claim by the former President as “false and untrue” and stressed that it was in the public interest for the police to initiate a full-scale investigation into the allegation.



“The former President has said the EC thumb printed one million ballot papers for the President of the Republic. This is untrue, and it is a great matter that undermines the credibility of the electoral system and should not be ignored.”



“We see that our silence on this matter has dire consequences on public confidence in the Commission, and we want the police to investigate it,” he stressed.



But addressing a press conference today, Thursday, October 28, 2021, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the response from the EC was to divert attention from President Akuf-Addo’s gaffe of the Central Region’s harbour promise and the attack on the Aflao Chief.

The Chief scribe noted that the resulting fallout and disapproval forced the EC Deputy Chairperson to organize the presser.



He said the EC was not living up to its constitutionally mandated duty as an independent body.



He said the NDC was worried over the arrogant, unprofessional and disrespectful manner in which officers of the EC, including the highest echelons, have been addressing Ghanaians in recent times.



The posturing, demeanour, choice of words and temperament of Bossman Asare are unacceptable.



He said one would have thought that Dr. Asare would have to exude a sober aura of an academician who has been allowed to occupy the office he holds.

He opined that what the party saw on Monday smacks of an NPP footsoldier who was given a statement from the party headquarters of the NPP and the Jubilee House to read to the press.



To him, the EC was highly respected globally, but the electoral body has lost its respect under the current leadership.



He said the current leadership is incapable of discharging their duties and have allowed partisanship and emotions to get the better half of them.



He said despite the evidence that abounds that the polls were not credible, the EC keeps showering praises on itself.



He said Ghanaians reserve the right to criticize the EC over their poor performance without being treated with contempt and disrespect.