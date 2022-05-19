1
Botchwey calls for bold international response to food insecurity

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called for bold and urgent international action in response to the humanitarian crises unfolding in parts of Africa due to food insecurity.

The disaster, which has been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

She intimated that global action must also build resilience for the future.

The Minister made the call when she participated in a Global Food Security Call to Action meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday 18th May 2022.

The meeting, which was chaired by the United States Secretary of State, Mr Antony Blinken was attended by Foreign Ministers from about 30 regionally diverse countries to review the surging global humanitarian and development needs and identify steps to address food insecurity, improve nutrition as well as build resilience for the future.

