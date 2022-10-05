Bounty on man captured beating baby mercilessly raised to GHC12,000

The total amount for information leading to the arrest of the suspect is now GHC12,000

The bounty on reliable information leading to the arrest of a man captured on video assaulting a baby has been raised to GHC12,000.

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, announced a GHC2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the yet-to-be-identified man.



Subsequently, children advocacy non-governmental organisation, Child Rights International has announced an additional GHC10,000 reward for any such information.



“In support of the Ghana Police Service’s effort to locate the individual, Child Rights International, through the office of the executive director, is publicly staking a reward claim of GHC10,000 to any individual who will be able to provide details that will lead to the location of the individual in question, the person that recorded the video and the individual seated watching the scene unfold,” the CRI said in a statement reported by Asaaseradio.com.



The police in their statement on Tuesday said it has commenced efforts to rescue the baby and bring the culprits to book.

“The Police have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree. Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.



“In view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GH₵2,000.00 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the individual and rescue of the child. Anyone with such information should contact the police on 0243809991,” the police said.



This brings to a total of GHC12,000 the total amount to be rewarded to any person with information leading to the arrests of the suspects in the viral video.





Read GhanaWeb’s report on the viral video below:



An unbelievably devastating video of a man beating a baby boy to a pulp while other elderly people sat unconcerned has emerged online.



The one-minute and 18-second long video shows the man, possibly the boy’s father, whipping him with a dry palm tree branch in a place that looks like a farming community.



The man heard behind the video starts by telling the other (the one whipping the boy), in Twi, that he will injure the little one, but does nothing else thereafter to stop the angry man from going ahead with his extreme ‘punishment.’

Without anyone to stop him, he whips the boy 24 times before finally leaving him be.



The more he whipped the boy, the less he cried, until a point where it became too clear that the little boy had taken so much beating he could no longer even shed a tear or cry out.



The video ends with the man behind the video saying, “I hope you have accomplished what you wanted to do.”



The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has got social media users calling the attention of the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, to the gruesome act of the man.





GA/BO