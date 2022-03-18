Bow your head in shame - Annoh Dompreh flays Adwoa Safo for ‘sabotaging’ NPP

Annoh-Dompreh has entreated Adwoa Safo to resign if she can't continue to be in Parliament

Adwoa Safo absent from Parliament

Majority struggling to push government business in Parliament



Adwoa Safo accused of sabotaging government



Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has asked Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo to hang her head in shame.



Describing the continuous absence of the female MP who doubles as the Minister for Gender from Parliament as unfortunate, the Majority Chief Whip in an interview with Joy News accused Sarah Adwoa Safo of deliberately sabotaging government business.



“She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about these whole happenings relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going she is blackmailing the entire system which is most unfair,” he said.



The Majority Chief Whip said attempts to reach Adwao Safo has now become difficult.

“If the person decides to sabotage government and they care less about the effect of their action, it is difficult to control such a person,” he added.



The Dome Kwabenya MP has been on leave since August 31, 2021, and was only seen in Parliament in December last year.



Her long absence, according to multiple reports, is due to some demands she has made including her reappointment as Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament.



But speaking in the Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Annoh-Dompreh expressed misgivings about the demands whiles denying knowledge of same.



“…I don’t know what else she wants when she has been made a Minister, what else do you want? Are you the only NPP member who has the credibility and competence to serve? She must bow down her head in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is totally unacceptable,” he fumed.



On what the ruling New Patriotic Party and the majority leadership intends to do about the situation, the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP said, “I cannot spill the beans, we will do what we have to do, which is permissible within the law and the constitution and our Standing Orders. But people should know that there are other NPP MPs who would have to show responsibility because your people voted for you to represent them.

“To that end, if you are not doing that, it is an indictment on you…if you know that you cannot prosecute that agenda, you might as well bow out honourably. There is a limit to what we can do,” the Majority Chief Whip said.



The majority side of Parliament has been struggling to push government business in the House owing to its close number with the minority side, coupled with fierce resistance from the opposition National Democratic Congress side.



With the passage of key government policies such as the controversial Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) bill currently hanging in Parliament, a lot of attention has been focused on the absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo from parliament.



She has been accused by individuals within the ruling party of neglecting her parliamentary duties with the aim of sabotaging the NPP and the government.