Boy, 17, dead, another missing after falling into galamsey pit

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh
One person has been confirmed dead and another missing after two teenagers allegedly fell into a galamsey pit at Anwiafutu near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.
The deceased has been identified as Kwabena Anane, 17 while his friend, Atta Derrick, 18 years is still missing in the pit.
The teenagers according to residents fell into the river after some security men suspected to be forest guards chased them while searching for gold in an abandoned mining pit.
The sad incident occurred on Monday January 30, 2023.
Efforts are underway to locate or retrieve the body of the one who fell into the stagnant water.
The police have commenced investigation into the incident.
