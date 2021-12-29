Boy drowns in abandoned galamsey pit near Konongo after trying to save his brother

galamsey pit

Boy dies after falling in galamsey pit

Galamsey pit kills 4 children in 3 years at Konongo



Police at Patriensa say the people report missing children



A 13-year-old boy has drowned in an abandoned illegal mining pit while trying to save his younger brother at Patriensa close to Konongo in the Ashanti region.



According to residents, his death brings to a total of four children who have drowned in the over 100 pits abandoned in the area in the past three years.



The deceased, Emmanuel Aboagye, died in the process of saving his nine-year-old younger brother, Yaw who fell into the pit first.



The father together with the survivor told JoyNews what transpired at the site.

“My brother, Aboagye, and I came here to fetch water. I tripped and fell into the water, he jumped in to save him but I learned he drowned, said the nine-year-old boy, Yaw who was saved.



His father saved him early enough but lost the other brother.



“He was not moving when I brought him out of the water. After rescuing him, I was told his senior brother, Aboagye was also in the water but I couldn’t save him because I am not a good swimmer. He was so weak when he was finally retrieved but I didn't have any hope he was alive though those around were saying he was still alive,” the father told JoyNews.



It took a number of local divers hours to rescue the boy who died later on his way to the hospital.



A member of the rescue team, Shadrach Ofori said the people expected more from the police at Patriensa.



“I am very unhappy because when the incident happened, my brother-in-law went to the Patriensa police station so we were expecting one of the policemen to come to the site where the incident happened but none showed up,” he said.

But police at Patriensa say the people reported missing children but they told them to conduct a search for them and report to police later.



Over a hundred deep abandoned illegal mining pits, covered with weeds and water, fill the Patriensa low-lying areas.



A number of children have fallen victim to them making the indigenes of the Patriensa worried.



Some residents who interacted with JoyNews want the leaders of the community and government to come to their aid by helping to cover up the ‘galamsey’ pits in the Region.



“If government would help us, we would be happy because the pits are killing children. These pits are everywhere, all around,” one resident said.