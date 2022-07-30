Boycott Ghana School of Law entrance exams - Kwaku Azar urges LLB holders

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar), has urged graduates with LLB to boycott the entrance exams into the Ghana School of Law slated for September this year.

His comment comes on the back of a series of concerns he has raised on unknown pass marks for the exams as advertised in a notification for the sale of application forms for entry to the Ghana School of Law (GSL) by the Independent Examinations Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council (GLC).



“Eligible applicants who attain the minimum threshold mark set by the General Legal Council for this particular year will be offered admission for the 2022/2023 academic year to pursue the professional law course,” the notice said.



But Kwaku Azar believes a boycott of the 2022 examination will lead to the status quo which leads to mass failures at the law school to crumble.



“The monopoly will crumble if LLB holders speak with one voice. Boycott the exam,” he insisted in a post on his Facebook timeline.



Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare in a July 28 post called out Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and four other justices of the Supreme Court over their silence on the matter of undefined pass marks.



The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is the Chairperson of the General Legal Council (GLC) while Justices Victor Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Gabriel Pwamang and Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey are members.

Kwaku Azar accused the five justices of masterminding the imposition of a mystery passing regime into the law school.



While stressing that the justices did not receive the same treatment while entering law school, he said they must come out with an explanation as to why they have decided to make the pass marks unknown.



He said such a move was unfair and a violation of the 1992 Constitution.



“Justices Yeboah, Dotse, Bonnie, Pwamang, and Kotey never took an exam with an unknown passing score. They know or ought to know that such a mystery passing regime (MPR) is unfair and unreasonable and violate Article 23 of the Constitution that they have sworn to uphold, protect, and preserve.



“They must come out and explain why they have chosen to impose this MPR on others when they will not subject themselves to a similar regime. They must come out to explain the rulemaking doctrine that underwrites their power to make rules without notice, hearing or any hint of due process.



“GOGO abhors such arbitrariness and capriciousness. And so should these learned Justices of the apex court,” Kwaku Azar wrote on his wall.

He sounded the alarm bells with a view of preventing a repeat of last year’s situation where some aggrieved 499 law students were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law after a new pass criterion was introduced.



It took a series of protests and stakeholder engagement before they were granted admission.



