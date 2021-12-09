Boycott is not an option - Asiedu Nketia charges NDC MPs

Government introduces 1.75% E-Levy

NDC nicknames 2022 budget the ‘Awudie Budget’



137 NDC MPs in parliament



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has advised that boycotting any proceeding of Parliament during the entire process of the 2021 Budget is not an option.



Delivering his opening remarks at a public forum on the 2021 “Awudie Budget” organized by the NDC, he explained that having been given equal share of Members of Parliament in this 8th Parliament, it is an opportunity for them to ensure that fairness rules.



He added that their chances at getting the infamous 1.75% Electronic Levy (E-Levy) rejected is still on the table and they hope to take full advantage of it.

“We still have an opportunity to vote against the E-Levy and make sure that it doesn’t happen. So, we’re at a stage where we’ll revisit the approval or non-approval of the principles but whatever happens, we still stand firmly by our initial position,” he said.



The NDC General Secretary also explained the peculiar nature of the next stages of the budget, adding that it is for that reason that no MP will boycott any stage of proceedings in parliament.



“If they’re able to bulldoze it through, we have agreed with out Members of Parliament that boycott is not an option, because if we boycott, what it means is that all these other stages will be rail rolled. So, we will be present and undertake our key responsibilities,” he said.



Watch him speak here:



