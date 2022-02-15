Bra Collins features Rosey on ‘Use Me’

‘Rap Evangelist’ Bra Collins has released his first single for the year 2022.

Titled ‘Use Me’, the song features Rosey who delivers soothing verses and a catchy chorus that complement Bra Collins’ rap lines.



‘Use Me’, composed by Bra Collins and Rosey and produced by Drraybeat is a plea for God to intervene and save an individual that has refused to heed God’s calling.



After realizing the mistakes committed and the pending danger, the individual surrenders all to God and readies to evangelize and win souls for the Kingdom.



On the song, Bra Collins and Rosey make references to how a ‘sinful’ Saul became Paul and preached the Word despite his numerous offenses and ask God to purify them, renew the right spirit within them and not cast them away from His presence.

“I’m coming home, back where I belong, right in your bosom, where I find my refuge. Take me and cleanse me and make me your instrument”, she sings.



The song comes with a music video directed by The Boldz.



For some years now, Bra Collins, a rapper, has been propagating the word of God through music. He is of the view that his style and approach appeals to the youth hence the decision to use rap music as a tool to preach the gospel.



