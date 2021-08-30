Break the 8: NPP to stop CEOs from contesting incumbent MPs

The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has said the leadership of the party, will discuss possible means to prevent Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors who are beneficiaries of government from contesting sitting Members of Parliament ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, breaking the eight (8) is not just a slogan but an exercise that all party members must work together in order to ensure that the NPP stays in power after the 2024 elections.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day capacity building workshop for all ministers of state and leadership of the committees in Parliament at Kwahu over the weekend, John Boadu said MPs should be monitored not only in Parliament but also in their constituencies.



“I will add my voice to the call for leadership to continue to do a peer review of the performance of our MPs not only in the main Parliament or committee, but also help us in assessing their performance in the constituency that will enable party leadership delegate decisions on behalf of the party.



“It is also very true that we may have lost some constituencies, yes but we won other constituencies and I think that as we move forward there are seventeen (17) constituencies that we won or snatched from our opponent. These are constituencies that the party is going to put a critical eye on to ensure we maintain and make them ours.

“Yes we benefited from the National Council decision of making sure that areas that we have sitting Members of Parliament, MMDCEs are not allowed to contest, I think that going forward we may even extend this to CEO’s and MD’s who are beneficiaries of our government also to continue to use the position of government to support the party at constituency and support the MP, it is important that that decision is considered by the National Executive Committee and National Council.”



He continued that; “All this is intended to ensure that you’re able to continue to work on behalf of the party and government and have some peace at home in order for us to be able to break the eight (8). So breaking the eight is not just a slogan, it’s an exercise that all of us must work together in order to ensure that by the time we get to 2024 any Ghanaian will know that the NPP is the party of choice.



“I know for what we’re seeing and from the work that is going on, by the time we get to 2024, the records and our achievement we have within the eight years, no party, I repeat no party can match us.”