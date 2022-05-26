'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition

Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP, Assin Central, has opened up on his ambition to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2024 as the President of Ghana.

According to him, he will use his first 100 days in office as the President - when he wins the party primaries and the general election - to change the mindset of Ghanaians.



He said he will change the fortunes of the youth because there is overwhelming unemployment and as a businessman and entrepreneur, he will use his tenure as the President of Ghana to create jobs for the youth.



He said if the governing party wants to break the eight as their mantra for 2024 is, then they must break the eight with Kennedy Agyapong.



"Yes, it is true. I have decided that when the NPP opens nominations, I will pick a form and file my nomination to contest the party primaries as the flagbearer…I will stand on the ticket of the NPP and nothing will change," Kennedy Agyapong said in a Facebook live interview with The Announcer Newspaper, Wednesday, May 26.



Why contesting flagbearership

According to Parliament's Defence Committee Chairman, he is the best person who can continue the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"When you look at Ghana at the moment, the only person to continue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s legacy is me, Kennedy Agyapong and that is the confidence I have.



"If we make a mistake and select any other person apart from me, the NDC will win the elections and will not continue the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you look at the mistake, we did in 2008 by fighting ourselves and allowing the NDC to win the 2008 elections, President John Agyekum Kufuor’s uncompleted works were halted, but this time, I am appealing to the members of the NPP not to do such a mistake again," he explained.



Agyapong added, "We should make sure that we break the eight and I am the only person who can break the eight for the NPP…if they need a new face as the new brand for the NPP, then it is Kennedy Agyapong’s ticket...If members of the NPP will vote for me as the flagbearer, I will beat Mahama hands down. I have what it takes to beat Mahama [in any election]."



Outlining his vision for Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong, in outlining his vision for the country stated that, one thing he will capitalise upon is to create more jobs for the youth.



He also stated that he will not take his monthly salary as a President but rather, he will use it in setting up a scholarship scheme that will help brilliant but needy students get the best education they deserve.



"I won’t take salary or perks; any monetary benefit that should be given to me will be used as scholarships to educate the youth who are from poor backgrounds.



"Respectfully even the ‘chop money’ that I give in the house, if I decide to rely on the government salary then I can’t give my wife ‘chop money’ again. I will use the profits from my companies to take care of myself. If Ghanaians will give me either 4 or 8 years as the President, I won’t touch any monies from the state.



"I will establish what is known as a Presidential scholarship so that brilliant but needy students can also get some level of education to the university level," he noted.

"When I become the President of Ghana, I will use tourism to develop Ghana. President Akufo-Addo has done very well with his 1 District 1 Factory as well as the Free SHS," Kennedy Agyapong said.



He praised President Akufo-Addo for the significant improvement he has done within the educational sector, especially with the introduction of his flagship Free SHS.



"Look at the graduates coming up, they need jobs and I can tell you gold, cocoa, all minerals put together; if you develop your tourist sites, it promotes the tourism of the country. There is no way that all that the mineral resources have can be compared to what is in the tourism sector but we have overlooked tourism for so long that I think that, this is the time.



"When Ghanaians give me the opportunity, this is a dream that I have and with discipline, we shall all wake up, and work hard [we can achieve it]. I will enforce discipline in my administration. I will introduce the ‘clock system’ so that every government worker that goes to work can be able to ‘clock’ to indicate the time of reporting and vice versa. Time is money and we waste a lot of time in Ghana doing so many things that are unnecessary.



"If you give me the chance within 100 days, I will change the mindset of the people; we have to get a positive mindset to develop this country and we can do it," Agyapong stressed.

Message to NPP members and Ghanaians



"Ghanaians should have confidence in me because whatever I have said to myself that I will do by the grace of God I have done it. I am going to change the fortunes of the youth in our country because we have to create employment for the unemployed graduates…



"I will contest the flagbearship race and I will win. I am appealing to the members of the NPP that if they want to ‘Break The Eight’ you break the eight with Kennedy Agyapong because I walk the talk and have love for Ghanaians.



"I am the hope for the hopeless and voice for the voiceless," Kennedy Agyapong stressed.



