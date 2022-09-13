Break your silence on national issues – Justice Dotse to GBA

Justice Jones Dotse

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Jones Dotse is urging the Ghana Bar Association to break its perceived silence on some national issues as it used to do in the past.

In an address delivered on behalf of the Chief Justice, His Lordship Anim Yeboah, at the opening of the annual conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Ho, Monday, Justice Dotse said many Ghanaians are wondering why the GBA is silent on national issues in recent times while the GBA provides a balanced and nationalistic opinion on issues devoid of partisan politics.



He said, “…it is useful because when the Bar speaks everybody knows that they speak from an enlightened position and not from the partisan position. It makes sense, therefore, for me to urge the GBA to state their views on such topical matters.”



Justice Dotsey sited a motion tabled by President Akufo-Addo for the election of MMDCEs which was later withdrawn following a heated argument as an example of one of such topical matters the GBA’s opinion was needed and expected.

He said such informed decisions are very important part of the Bar.



He believes the GBA exists to protect the democracy of the country.