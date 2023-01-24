BREAKING: Cassiel Ato Forson takes over as Minority Leader

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.
Kofi Armah Buah is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip.
Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.
Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.
This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Fifi Kwetey returns home to Ketu South to rousing welcome
- Everything you need to know about the upcoming NDC elections
- NDC chairmen to pay Mahama’s GH¢500,000 filing fee
- GH¢500,000 filing fee for NDC presidential primaries too small - Aspiring candidate
- I am committed to seeing John Mahama as the next president of Ghana - Sylvester Mensah
- Read all related articles