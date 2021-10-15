Breaking The 8: Henry Quartey’s advice apt – NPP MP

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has pointed out that the portend by the Greater Accra Minister Henry Quartey about the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) agenda to break the eight-year cycle is apt.

He said in cocksure that “as for the breaking of the eight we will break the eight” because of the exploits of the NPP under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo since the five years they have been in power.



Mr. Adomako-Mensah said he is sure the people of Ghana shall renew the mandate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after President Akufo-Addo’s tenure based on the good stewardship of the economy by the government.



The Afigya Kwabre North lawmaker pointed out that the Greater Accra Minister made a valid point at the party’s Regional Delegate Conference about the agenda to break the eight but admitted that “the problem of the NPP is not the NDC at all, the problem of the NPP is the NPP.”



He cited the premise of Henry Quartey hinting at internal wranglings within the party at the delegates conference that a group of people within the NPP are scheming to make him unpopular, as that is the only way the NPP will be unable to break the eight-year electoral mandate in Ghana.



Mr. Adomako-Mensah charged that if the NPP is not united they cannot break the eight-year electoral mandate. But once the party is united on its fronts the opposition NDC will never be able to stop them from breaking the eight-year mandate.



He thus pointed out that anytime the party loses an election, it is because the party lacked a united front hence he deems the advice of Mr. Quartey very serious.

Mr. Adomako-Mensah appealed to the party members and supporters to come together to have a united front that will charge the party into breaking the eight-year electoral jinx in the country.



He showered plaudits on Mr. Quartey saying he is doing a very fantastic job that even his opponents acclaim as bipartisan in the region.



Mr. Adomako-Mensah made this observation in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, Friday, October 15.



He was speaking on the heels of the revelation by the Greater Accra Minister Henry Quarter at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Regional Delegate Conference in Accra on Thursday, October 14, that the party is touting “break the eight” but some members within the party are scheming to bring him down. And that until the party unites with a common front, breaking the eight will just be an illusion.



“I think the advice he gave is apt and I will appeal to members of our party to pay heed to what he said,” Mr Adomako-Mensah appealed on the New Day show.