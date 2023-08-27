'Breaking The 8' now 'Breaking our bones' - Ablakwa mocks NPP amid vote violence

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lamented reports of violence during the August 26 super delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Without reference to any particular incident, the lawmaker described as "distressing" scenes from the process which took place nationwide.



He mocked the NPP's 'breaking the 8' slogan in reference to their bid to retain power for a third consecutive term, describing it as 'breaking our bones.'



His post on social media (August 26) also called for violence free politics. It read as follows:



"Didn’t know the NPP’s “BREAKING THE 8” has become “BREAKING OUR BONES.” Really distressing scenes as Frankenstein monsters devour their own.



"There must be no place for “All-Die-Be-Die” violence in Ghana’s politics. Our politics should be inspiring & transformational."

The main incident of violence in the conference was in the North East Region where a delegate of candidate Alan Kyerematen was attacked and injured by alleged supporters of another candidate.



Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.

The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.







