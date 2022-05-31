0
'Breaking The Eight' shouldn't only be lip service - Prof. Joseph Osafo to NPP

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Psychology, Professor Joseph Osafo, has admonished the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be serious with their vision to break the eight.

The NPP's "breaking the eight" is aimed at retaining power in 2025 to break the eight years cycle of governments under the Fourth Republic.

Speaking on Peace FM's "kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Joseph Osafo asked the party to stay focused on their vision and let it translate into reality.

He advised; "Breaking the eight shouldn't be only paying lip service. We must let it translate into the real eight. We know there are challenges ahead of them but that's the beauty of the human brain and the human capacity to rise above storms. If you are confronted with challenges, that is when innovations are birthed."

The senior psychologist wished the "NPP very well" and added that "breaking of the eight requires new thinking and I will still encourage and challenge them to embrace that new thinking and look at what will help the party going forward".

