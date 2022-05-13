‘Breaking the 4’ was my agenda as Ayawaso West Wuogon MP – Frema Osei-Opare

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is Ghana's first Chief of Staff

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare was a former MP



She talks about her decision to quit Parliament



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, a former Ayawaso West Wuogo MP, has said, she declined to contest again because she had broken the myth surrounding the inability of incumbent MPs in the Constituency to go past the first term.



She said after 'breaking the 4' there was no point for her to keep going to seek reelection, so, she opted out as Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



Speaking on Joy FM‘s 'Personality Profile', Thursday, May 12, the Chief of Staff noted, “...that has been the norm, and people said as for Ayawaso, we don’t go more than one term, so I wanted to ‘break the 4’ so I broke the 4.”



The Chief of Staff explained further that, she had other intentions such as supporting the campaign at the national level.

“I had planned that I will do two terms but I will also support the party in another way. I stepped down and joined the campaign team of then candidate Akufo-Addo . I worked full time there for 4 years,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare stated.



The Chief of Staff indicated that, despite being a politician, none of her four children ventured into politics.



She said, her 18-year-old granddaughter has started exhibiting some signs of becoming a promising politician.



“None of them is into politics, but I must say that I think my granddaughter will be. She is now 18.



“I believe she will be [a politician] because of the way she follows my work. She follows me around during the campaign period.



“In 2020, she volunteered to do social media work [for the NPP]. She is the type who will spray her hair into NPP colours, so I suspect she wants to be a politician, but I am watching,” Akosua Frema Osei-Opare explained.