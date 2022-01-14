Breaking the 8: Bawumia-Alan pairing is our surest bet – Annoh-Dompreh tells NPP

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (left) and Alan Kyeremanten

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has indicated his strong belief in the candidature of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Honorable Alan Kyeremanten as flagbearer and running mate respectively for the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2024 elections.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri Member of Parliament (MP) said, the pairing of the two will be one which will be “heavenly” and a force to reckon with in the ensuing general elections.



To this end, Annor-Dompreh has called for deep reflection on his proposal amongst party supporters.

“Being advocating for this "heavenly" pair for a while, I am pretty sure it shall crystalize eventually...Let's give it a deeper reflection. It's our surest bet, patriots!” he tweeted on Thursday, January 13, 2021.



Although the two politicians are yet to officially declare their intentions to contest for their flagbearer position of the NPP, there is widespread activity to canvass support for their candidature.



During the NPP’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021, supporters of the two personalities were seen in a campaign mood trying to project their candidate.



Supporters of Dr Bawumia went haywire when the Vice President arrived at the venue for the event.



In a similar fashion, supporters of Alan Kyerematen, also led a procession from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Kumasi Campus to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The crowd comprised the various Alan support group Queens, Alan Special Ladies, Alpha Men and a host of people.



