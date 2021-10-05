Breaking the 8: Dr Bawumia will support anyone who leads NPP – Fred Oware

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

• Dr Bawumia committed to ensuring the governing party breaks the eight

• The Vice President intends to contest for the flagbearship position of the party



• The Vice President indicated that he is pleased with the way and manner the party is managed



Senior Advisor to the Vice President, Fred Oware, has said Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is committed to ensure that the governing NPP breaks the eight-year electoral cycle despite who leads the party into the 2024 general elections.



In a Joy News report sighted by GhanaWeb, the Senior Advisor to the Vice President said, over ¢700,000 has been allocated to supports party organisation at all levels and he [Dr Bawumia] is pleased with the way and manner the party has been managed for the past four years.



“I assure the party leadership right from the national to the polling station that he is very well pleased with the way and manner this party has been managed for the past four years.

“And that he (Dr Bawumia) will continue to do everything within his means to support the party structures and events being organsed to ensure that this party is strengthened and make ready for the 2024 break the eight battle no matter who becomes the flagbearer of the party. For that reason, he is asked me to make a donation of ¢20,000 to the region and ¢2,000,” he said.



Oware explained that the Vice President is doing this with the firm belief that “once the party is properly oiled with good leadership, we will continue to be able to keep the peace we have within the party and give us strength for the next election.”



“The over ¢700,000 financial commitment is to support each region with ¢20,000 and each constituency ¢2,000,” he said at the Upper West Regional Delegates Conference.



Oware further indicated that, although Dr Bawumia has declared his intention to run for President, he will embark on a massive campaign when the time is due.