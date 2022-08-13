Breaking the 8: It’s a communal labour for all NPP members - COKA

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, former Ashanti NPP chairman aspirant

A former Ashanti NPP chairman aspirant, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, has charged members of the party to join hands and come together to enhance their breaking the 8 mantras.

According to the former Ashanti Regional Dean of Chairmen, breaking the 8 should not be only a mouth talk but actions must be shown and that means everyone must come on board to work as a family to bring that to life.



Speaking in an interview on Otec fm’s afternoon political talk show dubbed ‘Dwaberem’ on Friday August 12, 2022, Chairman COKA observed that most people think they need position or appointment in the party before working for the party’s victory.



"I want all members of our great party to fulfill their core membership duties of protecting and protecting the NPP to make it attractive for others to join and maximize their chances of winning the 2024 elections," he told the programme’s host, Prince Nii Ade (Dr. Cash)

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah however pledged his commitment to do whatever possible within his power to ensure the party breaks the 8.



He called on the party to form a strong force and united front to face the opposition party’s especially the NDC as Ghanaians will never forgive them if they fail to win the 2024 elections.