Breaking the 8: Remain focused & dedicated – NPP communicators urged

Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited, Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah

The Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah, has commended the communication directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their good work.

Addressing party communicators, and serial callers drawn from all seven constituencies of the Savannah Region, Ing. Dr. Clifford described them as the nerves of the party.



According to him, the dedication of time and resources by in-studio communicators, serial callers and social media communicators of the party contributed to the victory of the party in the 2020 general elections.



“Communicating for a party in government is the most tideous thing to do as it requires more time which you always dedicate in the interest of the party,” he said, adding: “It is true the reward you seek seems not to be forthcoming as expected but let me assure you that your good work is being recognized and I tell you everyone of you will receive his or her reward regardless how long it takes to come.”



He encouraged them to do more to help the party break the 8.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees including you, the hardworking communicators, have a common task of breaking the ‘8’ and I urge you to remain focused and dedicated to this cause.”

The Savannah Regional Director of Communications of Ne Patriotic Party (NPP), Mohammed Issah, was optimistic his team of communicators are well positioned to work towards breaking the ‘8’.



“It is not easy though for us especially resource-wise but we keep on pressing hard to give Ghanaians the best information so that our opponents do not lie their way into office.”



For her part, a member of the National Communication Team of the party, Lawuratu Saaka, applauded the communication directorate for working hard to complement the efforts of the regional executives which resulted in the party winning three out of seven seats in the Region.



She described the efforts as the best in the history of the party in an opposing territory.