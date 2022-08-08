Breaking the 8: Research officers in Bono, Ahafo and Bono East regions undergo training

Some participants of the training

Constituency Research and Elections Officers of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions have undergone a two-day training in Sunyani.

The training programme was at the behest of the Bono Regional Research office with sponsorship from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German Political Foundation linked to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).



The programme under the theme, "Building the capacity of Constituency Research and Elections Officers for effective performance" was geared toward effectively equipping the officers in the three Regions to tailor their duties innovatively to meet global trends.



The Programme Director for Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Dr Joseph Darmoe, commended organisers of the training and explained that investment in research and development and human capital is central to political and economic success in Ghana and therefore adequate investment in research and innovation in the country must be the focal point of the New Patriotic Party(NPP).



Dr Joseph Darmoe, disclosed that available data indicates that research and development propelled by higher education contributes immensely to the rise and expansion of the new global economy and charged the officers to adjust to the current global trend in the discharge of their duties.

“With the accelerated growth of a new global economy and the urgent focus on socio-economic issues, there is a need for a national recalibration and re-sensitisation of operations and policies targeted at a sustainable innovative research and development operations”.



Mr. Henry Osei, the Bono Regional Research Officer, commended KAS, the Bono Regional Secretariat and all other stakeholders for their immense support in equipping Research Officers in the three Regions.



"This training will go a long way to change the narrative as far as the research outfit of the NPP in the three Regions is concerned so I will like to express my gratitude to KAS for the partnership and all the stakeholders who willingly came on board to support us," he noted.



Present at the programme were the Bono Regional Secretary, Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Bono Regional First Vice-Chairman, Mr. Joseph Mensah and the Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah.