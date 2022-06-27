Breaking the 8: We'll do our party a great harm if we fail our mandate - Youth Organiser

Mr. Raphael Sarfo Patrick is the Ashanti regional youth organiser of NPP

The Ashanti regional youth organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Raphael Sarfo Patrick, has reiterated his commitment to making sure the youth wing within the region stick to their respective roles in the 'breaking the eight' agenda.

According to him, there's no need to entertain laziness in their quest to assist the party break the eight in the upcoming 2024 election.



He said the only means by which the party can break the eight is for members, especially the youth to work tirelessly without a break. He said the zeal to work hard can be achieved through unity, goodwill and determination.



He has however entreated the youth, especially those within the Ashanti region to as a matter of urgency work unity devoid of any division so that their major task in breaking the eight can be achieved with glory.



He said the role of the party's youth-wing in breaking the eight stands around 70 percent, and that a failure on their part will be the greatest disappointment and a disgrace to the party.

Revealing his strategy to achieving the dream, Mr. Sarfo said he was going to make sure unity and hard work become the hallmark of the youth-wing within the region.



The regional youth leader disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb after he had visited some tertiary institutions within the region to interact with the youth-wing, specifically the TESCOM members. Some of the campuses he visited included KNUST, AAMUSTED-Mampong Campus, etc.



The meeting, according to him, centered mostly on how the party can rejuvenate itself through the youth in order to achieve the agenda with ease.