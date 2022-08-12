0
Menu
News

Breaking the 8 is not by mouth but by your achievements - NPP told

NPP Executive Elect New Patriotic Party executives

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst, Samuel Boateng has asserted that breaking the 8-year-jinx propounded by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should not be by mouth.

He says the ability or opportunity to stay in power beyond the constitutionally required years for any political party is based on sterling achievements and not slogans.

The ruling NPP has confidently stated that it would break the 8-year-jinx because it has performed exceptionally well.

President Akufo-Addo on several occasions expressed his desire to hand over power to another presidential candidate of the party.

But Samuel Boateng has asked the NPP not to tickle themselves.

He said the economic conditions in Ghana today, are terrible with every sector of the economy not working despite having ministers appointed for the various ministries.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss
Akufo-Addo responds to critics of his government
Profile of implicated Council of State member Eunice Jacqueline Buah
Akufo-Addo must ‘push’ Council of State member to resign – Vitus Azeem
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa