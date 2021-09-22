'Breaking the 8' will depends on how Akufo-Addo govt performs – Mpiani

Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani, former Chief of Staff

Former Chief of Staff under the John Kuffuor administration, Mr Kwadwo Okyere Mpiani has said it is possible for his party, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to break the 8-year cycle.

He however, said this will depend on how members of the NPP conduct themselves from now to 2024 and also how the government of President Akufo-Addo works.



Asked whether it is possible for the party to achieve this target, he said “It is possible, it depends on how we carry ourselves from now to 2024.”



“It also requires discipline, hard work, how we deal with the unemployment situation. If people see that we are genuinely trying to solve unemployment they will come with us,” he told Citi TV.



It is recalled that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also said breaking the 8-year cycle is a political pursuit that requires all members of the NPP to gird their loins together, build a strong Party and deliver competently on the mandate,.

“Thankfully,” he said “we are led by a commander-in-chief, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and in fact he is the commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, whose passion and determination to hand over power to an NPP president in 2025 is absolute.



“That is why we see the president working tirelessly to make sure we succeed as a government and Party,” De Bawumia said at a TESCON meeting in Cape Coast on Saturday August 7.



He added “We have implemented some bold policy initiatives and fixed quite a number of things that needed fixing. In fact, we have fixed many things in the country and we are fixing more.”