‘Breaking the 8’ with Wontumi will be an illusion – Ben Ephson to NPP

Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper Ben Ephson

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, says the governing New Patriotic Party is heading to a defeat in the 2024 election if the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, does not change his leadership style.

Speaking to Starr News, Mr. Ephson indicated that per his survey in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi had failed the region.



“They should forget 2024 unless you decide to keep a close eye on him; I repeat, if NPP allows Wontumi to run Ashanti Region NPP as he did from 2016 to 2020, check the records anytime NPP gets 70% and below, they lose the presidential election,” he stated.



Speaking on why the other candidates lost the election to Wontumi, Mr. Ephson said he would not disclose that for legal reasons.

“Because, how will somebody under whose watch the NPP collapsed from 76% in 2016 to 71% in 2020. Someone you claim has a hundred houses rents an office for the party; he doesn’t pay the rent, and the party is thrown out. I have pictures. But for legal reasons, whatever happened, people know why Wontumi won the election.



“If NPP wants to ‘Break the 8’, they will have to work triple hard with such a chairman in place. I have pictures, but for legal reasons. How do you vote for somebody who brings your party down by 5% in four years?



“We did some work there, and people were angry, but when you are offered certain things… that is why I am saying that NPP doesn’t belong to my father; I am CPP. So if someone is retained and you like him to run the way he ran it from 2016 to 2020, you lost 4.5% times in Ashanti; they lost the election. So if they are going to allow him like what he did, breaking the eight will be an illusion.”