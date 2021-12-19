‘Breaking the 8’ won’t be easy – Dr Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has told supporters of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi at the ongoing National Delegates Conference that ‘breaking the 8’ will be difficult but a possibility if they work together.

The Vice President said the NPP has an enviable track record of performance as compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“Breaking the 8 will not be easy, it has not been done before in our history but if we stand together it is possible and it will be done,” he said a thunderous applause from party supporters.



Also, Ashanti regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Bernard Antwi Bosiako known popularly as Chairman Wontumi says Ghana is currently better than the United States of America and the United Kingdom because of the governance of President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the progress Ghana has seen since the NPP won power in 2016 has been unprecedented.



“Ghana is now better than United States, Ghana is better than UK because of the development Akufo-Addo is bringing to Ghanaians, everyone can see it,” he said at the party’s ongoing National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.