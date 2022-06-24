Breaking the eight is achievable; it’s not just a slogan – Addai Nimoh

Francis Addai -Nimoh, NPP flagbearer hopeful

An aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Francis Addai -Nimoh popularly known as Fan, has urged the party to break the eight with a united front.

He asserted that breaking the eight is not just a catchphrase but something that is possible to achieve.



In an interview with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM’s Y’ adwumanie show on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the staunch member of the Philadelphia Movement mentioned three factors that would help the governing NPP break the ‘curse’ of eight.



“Yes, it’s true, we can break the eight. It’s not just a slogan from the NPP. When we work hard at it, we can achieve it.”



Mr. Addai-Nimoh said in breaking the 8, the party must first be united.



He explained that there would be divergent views since the party is made of different individuals however, he called for unity in diversity, which he believes is necessary for the party to progress.



In line with unity in diversity, he said that we have different ideas but those ideologies can be merged and finetuned to meet the needs of the party.

Fan as he’s affectionately called added that the party needs a new face to represent it.



In his view, humans get fed up of monotony thus if the party wants to retain power, the fore-runners must give way to ‘fresh’ faces who can appeal to the Ghanaian populace to capture power again in 2024.



“Individuals grow tired of constantly seeing the same face. We need a new face who isn’t in the known”, he said.



The third point he outlined was for government to satisfy the needs of Ghanaians.



The aspirant said that if Ghanaians are not happy with the achievement of the government then breaking the eight may be impossible. He thus called on government to put in its best efforts and honour its promises to the people so that they would be retained.