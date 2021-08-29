Breaking the eight with united front possible - Egyapa Mercer

Andrew Egyapa Mercer (M) speaking at the event

Source: Anthony Mensah, Contributor

On Friday, August 27, 2021, the Sekondi Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party in line with the Constitution of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its Annual Delegates Conference at the Centre for National Culture, (CNC) Sekondi.

The conference brought together Regional Executives, Council of Elders, Patrons, Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives and some Past party Executives.



The gathering was targeted at taking stock of the past year and discussing the way forward for the ruling New Patriotic Party within the Constituency and the region at large.



Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Honorable member of parliament for Sekondi Constituency, who doubles as Deputy Energy Minister, charged the executives both present and past of the New Patriotic Party "to unite forces and rally solidly behind the President to continue with the developmental agenda whilst they work tirelessly to break the eight agenda set by the national leadership of the party."

Mr. Mercer assured the good people of his constituency his willingness to ensure they "gain decent employment and his strong desire to bring life-changing infrastructure projects closer to them."



The hardworking MP toured some infrastructure projects ongoing within some selected electoral areas after the delegates conference to see progress made so far on the various projects.