Breaking the eight-year cycle is attainable – Dr Buah

Source: GNA

Dr Lawrence A. Buah, Vice-Chairman, Akufo Addo’s Government Advocates (AAGA), says the party’s quest to stay in power beyond 2024 is attainable and called on members to work towards that goal.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led-government had demonstrated its commitment through the initiation and implementation of inclusive programmes to accelerate and sustain socio-economic and infrastructural development across the country.



Dr Baah, who said this during the launch of the AAGA in Accra, said the Government despite the disruption by the COVID-19, had achieved some successes with programmes such as the Free Senior High School Policy (FreeSHS) and the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).



The AAGA, is a volunteer group associated with the governing NPP, aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration and supporting the party to cling victory in the 2024.



The occasion was used to swear in the 25 executive members led by the group’s Chairman Mr Christopher Damenya and 24 others, holding various positions.



Dr Baah indicated that the Free SHS had paved the way for many students to have access to free education at the secondary level while PFJ had supported many farmers with agro-inputs such as certified seeds and fertilizer.

Mr Christopher Damenya, National Chairman, AAGA, said the NPP was implementing social intervention programmes that were transforming the lives of all and urged the party members to tell the success story of the party to ensure that President Nana Addo handed over power to another NPP regime in 2024.



He advised NPP party members not to allow the opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC) communicators to peddle lies and deceive Ghanaians over the NPP’s achievement.



The Chairman of the event, Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng, a Patron of the group, said it would be a blow for the party to lose power in the year 2024 polls, saying, “It would be wasted years since the NDC would take us back”.



He stated that the Nana Addo-led administration had laid a solid foundation for the country and transformed the economy and was transforming the lives.



“If we do not work hard and ensure that the party breaks the eight, Ghana will retrogress. We have to protect what has been achieved so far. As party supporters, we have work to do. We have to help the party in protecting what we have achieved," he said.

Collins Asamoah, Director of Research and Information Technology of the group, said the AAGA was aimed at attracting and registering one million members nationwide to enable them to achieve their objective.



He mentioned that the group, as part of the plan, intended to provide skills training for interested members who would want to learn fashion designing and other skills to be self-employed instead of depending on the government for jobs.



Bernard Owusu Agyemang, General Secretary of the group, said President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were delivering on their campaign promises and that the party deserved to be given the chance to continue in 2024.