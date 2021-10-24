Breast cancer survivors ask government to pay more attention to breast care

They are asking government to resource cancer services properly and safely for the long term

Source: GNA

Breast Cancer survivors have asked government to train more oncologists and upgrade health facilities in the country to effectively provide care for breast cancer patients.

Georgina Dzegah, a Breast Cancer survivor, said the inadequate oncologists and facilities was making it difficult and stressful for them to get treatment.



The 36-year-old mother of four, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency during an interview in Accra.



Ms. Dzegah who granted the interview as part of activities marking the breast cancer awareness creation month, said it was disheartening that even Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital did not have enough CT and radiation machines, causing breast cancer patients to queue and book for days and months before seeing a specialist.



"A friend of mine who is also a survivor had her surgery in March 2021 but was able to start her radiation in September due to the number of patients who have been booked awaiting their turn to see a doctor," she lamented.



She noted that despite government's interventions in the form of National Health Insurance, to ease the burden on their finances, more is needed to be done because effective treatment is required in managing the condition.

This is worrying as patients spend long hours in queue just waiting to see a specialist which was stressful, adding that, due to this stressful situation, some have stopped their treatment, and they are also not able to afford the private diagnostic centres, she said.



She however commended specialists for their hard work and sometimes going the extra mile to save the lives of breast cancer patients.



Breast cancer is a disease condition in which the breast tissue becomes cancerous and begins to grow out of control.



Some signs and symptoms of the condition include; breast lump, lump in the armpit, change in the colour of the breast skin, bloody nipple discharge, and disoriented nipple position.



Ms. Dzegah, therefore, advised women with breast cancer not to see herbal treatment as an option due to the nature of the disease, because it would only worsen their condition.

"If it is detected early, you will even cut down on the cost of treatment. So, it is better to visit the hospital when you notice any change than going to a herbal centre, which would not yield any results," she stated.



Paul Opoku Agyemang, the Executive Director, African Cancer Organisation, in a statement, noted that to improve the situation for the general public to prevent cancers and those affected by cancer to access care, the government should identify the impact of the pandemic on cancer services and design services to mitigate this.



"This means collecting and analyzing data on the patients who were not diagnosed in 2020, modelling the likely additional demand for services due to missed diagnoses and appointments."



It reiterated the need for government to resource cancer services properly and safely for the long term. While investing and promoting cancer prevention among the general population.