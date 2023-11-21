Breast cancer treatment: KATH has no mammogram machine for the past 18 years - CEO

Professor Addai Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Professor Addai Mensah has revealed that the referral facility has had no functioning mammogram machine in the last 18 years.

"Breast cancer, as common as it is so far as the cancers are concerned, over the past 15 to 18 years, a mammogram machine which is essential for screening has been non-existent at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital".



"A mammogram is an X-ray for examining the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. Regular mammograms can find breast cancer early, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt, and its absence is affecting breast care in the region “he said



Professor Addai Addai Mensah revealed this when the leadership of Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited paid a courtesy call to him on Friday, November 19, 2023.

He added that rather than picking breast cancers at stage one and stage two, the facility picks them at stage four, due to the absence of the machine



He has therefore called on corporate organizations and benevolent individuals to support efforts being made by the hospital's management to fix the problem.