Breman state drafts medium-term plan to support development

Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan

Source: GNA

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the Omanhen of Breman Traditional Area, has developed a medium-term plan to facilitate the development of the area.

The five-year plan aims at preparing and operationalizing a coordinated program for economic and social growth to create prosperity and equal opportunity for all.



Odeefuo Amoakwa disclosed this during an official visit of the Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, to Breman Asikuma to introduce herself, seek the chief’s support, and advice to help transform the Region.



She also engaged the staff of the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Assembly, where she asked them to collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to develop the Region.



Odeefuo Amoakwa, who is also the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, said the Breman State would soon see improvement in the educational, health, and agricultural sectors.



The youth would be empowered through skills training under the Plan to boost the standard of living of the people, he added.

Odeefuo Amoakwa said, together with his sub-chiefs, a common fund was instituted, where individuals above 18 years pay 50 pesewas every month to achieve that agenda.



He said the major vision was to construct libraries in all communities within Breman to inculcate the habit of reading in the youth to help improve educational standards.



He appealed to the Minister to engage stakeholders to construct the roads, which had become deplorable, to attract investors and businesses for economic growth.



Odeefuo Buadu called on the government to involve chiefs in electing Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the country that they were key stakeholders in planning and formulating the welfare of the people in various traditional areas.



He presented a copy of the five-year medium-term plan to the Regional Minister.

Mrs. Assan, giving her remarks, applauded Odeefuo Buadu for his initiative to give his Area a face-lift and pledged the RCC's commitment to see to the realization of the dream.



She appealed to the President of the House to help resolve the numerous protracted chieftaincy disputes to bring peace, unity, and stability in the Region.



She said that would support the collaborative transformational course to improve development across the Region.



She also inspected ongoing bridge construction works within the district and commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for his support.