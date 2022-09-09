Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut

The late Munira Moro

A 32-year-old woman has been found dead in her house barely one week after she got married to her husband.

The woman identified as Muniratu Moro, who got married as a second wife is said to have been found lifeless in a pool of blood in her marital home with a cut in her throat and her thigh.



In an interview with Joynews, the family of Munira Moro said they suspect she was murdered. He brother who was convinced it was manslaughter said the family will resist attempts to bury her immediately as the Muslim custom demands.



“I had a call around 9PM that my sister has been stabbed, so I thought I was going to see body with small cut but when I got there, it was a different thing all together.



"She was killed in her room and then dragged into her rival’s room, the way she died was not natural and we need to know how she was murdered,” brother of the deceased, Mohammed Samba said.



"…for you to live in the house like that even if you beat your, son, in your room your neighbour will hear it, for someone to be killed in that manner and dragged into a different room and nobody is telling us anything and you want us to bury her immediately after she died?

Reports indicate that the family has denied the husband’s family access to Muniratu’s body for burial as they want the police to conduct an autopsy test before she is buried.



Another family member said, “she was slaughtered like an animal, we can let it go”



Meanwhile, police have arrested the first wife and husband of Muniratu and they are currently in police custody assisting with the police investigations.



